Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE NUVB traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,593. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a PE ratio of -61.83. Nuvation Bio has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $15.23.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Oleg Nodelman acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $3,009,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $1,039,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

