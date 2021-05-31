NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Bought by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 103.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 341.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of NUSC opened at $44.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.21. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $29.93.

