NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

NPSKY has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NSK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

OTCMKTS NPSKY remained flat at $$18.31 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 825. NSK has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $21.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 610.33 and a beta of 1.10.

NSK Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

