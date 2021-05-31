Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 309.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $88.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $202.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.16. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.