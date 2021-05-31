Northwest Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,282,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $652,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $64.74 on Monday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $65.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.18 and a 200 day moving average of $59.39.

