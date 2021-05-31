Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €3.80 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOKIA. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.20 ($4.94) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.10 ($4.82) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nokia Oyj has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €4.28 ($5.04).

Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 12 month high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

