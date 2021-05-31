NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Stock Position Raised by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth $88,664,000. Tlwm boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 2,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 60,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,115,000 after acquiring an additional 22,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NICE. Citigroup decreased their target price on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their target price on NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.92.

NICE stock opened at $222.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 72.91, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.78. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $180.89 and a 52 week high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. Research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

