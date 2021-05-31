NEXT.coin One Day Volume Reaches $77,002.00 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,877.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $667.99 or 0.01861869 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.09 or 0.00468522 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00057643 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00019815 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003882 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

