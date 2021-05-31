New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on NEWR. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group lowered New Relic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded New Relic from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.85.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $62.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. New Relic has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $81.10.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 39.09% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Relic will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $64,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Hurn sold 5,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $344,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,830.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,192 shares of company stock worth $4,458,496. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in New Relic by 18.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of New Relic by 1.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

