Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 412,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,517,000 after acquiring an additional 126,651 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $6,825,000. AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,437,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $788,000. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NBIX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $96.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.44. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $136.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

