NetEase, Inc. (NTES) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 2nd

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd.

NetEase has raised its dividend payment by 27.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. NetEase has a dividend payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NetEase to earn $4.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Shares of NTES opened at $117.93 on Monday. NetEase has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $134.33. The company has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.10.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $6.69. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $32.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NetEase will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Macquarie lowered their price target on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA lowered their target price on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

