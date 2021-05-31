Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have commented on NTOIY. Morgan Stanley downgraded Neste Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Societe Generale cut Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Neste Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS:NTOIY traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $32.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,657. Neste Oyj has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $39.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.