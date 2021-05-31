Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) Short Interest Up 65.0% in May

Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 157,200 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the April 29th total of 95,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,572.0 days.

NEAPF opened at $1.50 on Monday. Nearmap has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67.

Get Nearmap alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEAPF. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Nearmap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Nearmap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Nearmap Ltd provides online aerial photomaps in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. Its solutions are used in the architecture and engineering, construction, insurance and financial services, property and real estate, roofing, solar, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, and utilities, as well as government sector.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Nearmap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nearmap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.