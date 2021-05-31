National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Raised to C$100.00 at TD Securities

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$98.00 price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$95.30.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada stock traded up C$0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$94.99. The stock had a trading volume of 485,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,380. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$59.34 and a 1-year high of C$98.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$89.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$79.54.

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total transaction of C$853,637.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$59,655.48.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.