Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 60.7% from the April 29th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NBTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Nanobiotix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research report on Friday, April 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ NBTX opened at $17.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $596.22 million and a PE ratio of -10.70. Nanobiotix has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $21.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.77.
Nanobiotix Company Profile
Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.
Recommended Story: Range Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Nanobiotix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanobiotix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.