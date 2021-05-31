Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 60.7% from the April 29th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NBTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Nanobiotix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTX opened at $17.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $596.22 million and a PE ratio of -10.70. Nanobiotix has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $21.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nanobiotix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nanobiotix by 20,183.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 69,836 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nanobiotix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,250,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nanobiotix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,375,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Nanobiotix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,500,000. 13.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nanobiotix Company Profile

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

