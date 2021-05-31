Myriad Price Hits $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Myriad has a total market cap of $7.64 million and approximately $12,675.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Myriad has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,782,787,500 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.