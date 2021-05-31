Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Receives C$14.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTL shares. CIBC increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

MTL opened at C$13.02 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$5.73 and a 12-month high of C$13.85. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$310.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 0.8199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.93%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

