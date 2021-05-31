Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Moneysupermarket.com Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 335 ($4.38).

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

LON MONY traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Friday, reaching GBX 270.20 ($3.53). 650,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,338. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12 month low of GBX 233.79 ($3.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 354 ($4.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 269.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 267.78. The stock has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 20.95.

In other Moneysupermarket.com Group news, insider Scilla Grimble sold 10,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total transaction of £28,844.76 ($37,685.86).

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.