MOBOX (MBOX) Achieves Market Cap of $7.46 Million

MOBOX (CURRENCY:MBOX) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last week, MOBOX has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. MOBOX has a market capitalization of $7.46 million and $866,126.00 worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOBOX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001916 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00312285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00190875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.48 or 0.00840316 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MOBOX’s total supply is 399,912,971 coins and its circulating supply is 10,852,778 coins. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @MOBOX_Official

