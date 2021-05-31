MicroMoney Tops 24 Hour Volume of $137,033.00 (AMM)

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One MicroMoney coin can currently be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MicroMoney has a market capitalization of $253,467.11 and $137,033.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MicroMoney has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

About MicroMoney

MicroMoney (CRYPTO:AMM) is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official website is www.micromoney.io . The official message board for MicroMoney is medium.com/@micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

