MicroBitcoin Hits Market Cap of $1.01 Million (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $118.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006950 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000101 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00127962 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

