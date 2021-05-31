M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives GBX 207.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 225.60 ($2.95).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 238 ($3.11) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

LON MNG traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 244.50 ($3.19). 8,974,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,203,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.36, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of £6.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 222.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 202.58. M&G has a 12-month low of GBX 138.70 ($1.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 249.70 ($3.26).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a GBX 12.23 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.96%. This is an increase from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.00. M&G’s payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

In related news, insider John W. Foley sold 6,681 shares of M&G stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81), for a total value of £14,364.15 ($18,766.85). Also, insider Clive Adamson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £1,185 ($1,548.21).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

