MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stake Trimmed by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC lowered its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 5.2% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $23,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,038 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,196,000 after acquiring an additional 561,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $808,287,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,292,000 after acquiring an additional 383,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $318,501,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,358.67. The company had a trading volume of 352,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,542. The stock has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,382.67 and a beta of 1.47. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $830.95 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,489.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,602.23.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.61.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.