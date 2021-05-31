Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Acquired by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 73.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,923 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $7,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Maximus by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 31,295 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 7,431.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $931,266.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,752,161.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,180 shares of company stock worth $2,927,776 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.67. 9,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,479. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.99 and a 200 day moving average of $82.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.71 million. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. Maximus’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on MMS. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

