Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 373.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,834 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 27.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 1.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in AMETEK by 0.4% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 3.0% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,968.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at $6,954,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,825,035 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock opened at $135.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.84 and its 200 day moving average is $123.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.53 and a 52-week high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

