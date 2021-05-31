Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 9,306 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 374.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $2,249,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $216.80 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.80 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.63 and its 200-day moving average is $188.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.55.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

