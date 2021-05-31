Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 374.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Q Capital Solutions purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,138,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 2,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 49,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total value of $89,114.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $164.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.82 and a 52-week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETSY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.87.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.