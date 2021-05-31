Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 374.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ResMed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.43.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $484,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,732 shares of company stock valued at $5,436,870. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $205.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.26. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.57 and a fifty-two week high of $224.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. Equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

