Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 373.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,261 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 8.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in State Street by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in State Street by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock opened at $86.98 on Monday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.79.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.43.

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

