Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 7,614 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 374.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,868,000 after purchasing an additional 18,380 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,089,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,008,000 after purchasing an additional 40,921 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,027,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,500,000 after purchasing an additional 93,314 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 969,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,679,000 after purchasing an additional 70,709 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $176.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.45. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $175.55 and a 12-month high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.94.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

