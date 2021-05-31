Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 1,391 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 366.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,771 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTD. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,300.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $747.02 and a 12 month high of $1,339.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,276.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,186.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,077.86.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at $9,488,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,246.96, for a total value of $6,234,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,531 shares in the company, valued at $29,342,215.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

