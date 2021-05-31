Maro (MARO) Price Hits $0.28 on Exchanges

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. One Maro coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000769 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Maro has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. Maro has a total market capitalization of $133.40 million and $3,592.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maro Coin Profile

MARO is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 940,670,142 coins and its circulating supply is 483,644,986 coins. Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Buying and Selling Maro

