Mariner LLC Purchases New Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $67.54 on Monday. Yandex has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $74.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 129.89, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). Yandex had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $966.10 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YNDX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Yandex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Yandex Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

