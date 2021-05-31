Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Short Interest Up 62.9% in May

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,530,000 shares, a growth of 62.9% from the April 29th total of 7,080,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $20.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.2285 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MFC shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC increased their price target on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.07.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

