MAI Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 68.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,594 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 242.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,393,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,835,000 after buying an additional 5,236,124 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,234,000 after buying an additional 4,627,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,835,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,780 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,074,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,291,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $166.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.31. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $116.78 and a twelve month high of $168.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 67.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LBRDK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

