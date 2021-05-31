MAI Capital Management Takes $537,000 Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,667 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,248,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,705,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $745,984,000 after buying an additional 154,176 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,741,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 156,752 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,530,000 after buying an additional 7,528 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $211.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.43. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $96.10 and a 12 month high of $216.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.13.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

In other news, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,920 shares of company stock valued at $14,442,911 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.