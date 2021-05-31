MAI Capital Management Sells 137 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $387,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $859,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $535,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $98.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $76.23 and a twelve month high of $100.48.

