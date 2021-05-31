MAI Capital Management Reduces Position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 661.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPIN opened at $63.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.01. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $48.28 and a 12 month high of $64.25.

