MAI Capital Management Acquires Shares of 110,903 Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 110,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCF. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 302.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Contango Oil & Gas stock opened at $4.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.35. Contango Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $5.56.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 163.12% and a negative net margin of 46.55%.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 34.2 million barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons equivalent, consisting of 13.0 million barrels of oil, 84.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 7.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

