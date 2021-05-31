Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $92 million-$96 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.52 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGNI. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnite from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Get Magnite alerts:

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $29.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -57.12 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Magnite has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, CFO David Day sold 20,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $945,673.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,460 shares in the company, valued at $13,977,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $49,102.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,791.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 524,392 shares of company stock valued at $18,059,558 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.