Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 658,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $16,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2,642.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on LL shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki bought 6,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $150,199.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $22.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $661.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.48. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $35.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.50.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.12 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.