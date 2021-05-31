Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Short Interest Update

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 62.3% from the April 29th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $23.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $839.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48. Liquidity Services has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. Research analysts expect that Liquidity Services will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $82,218.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,182,585.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 92,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $2,483,570.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,586 shares of company stock valued at $6,014,526 in the last ninety days. 29.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,344,000 after purchasing an additional 204,671 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,734,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 628,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 10.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 590,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 55,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,962,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

