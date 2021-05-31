Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) Receives $5.97 Average Price Target from Analysts

Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.97.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Linx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Linx alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Linx in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Linx in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linx during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Linx during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Linx by 978.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 47,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LINX opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.22 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98. Linx has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Linx Company Profile

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Linx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.