Lincoln National Corp Has $326,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,702 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,808 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 81,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 171,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $76.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.96 and its 200-day moving average is $71.04. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.21 and a 52-week high of $76.35.

