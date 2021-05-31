Lincoln National Corp Grows Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,880,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,388,000 after buying an additional 221,416 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $889,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 145,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after buying an additional 42,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 5,972.0% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 30,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 29,860 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 8,266 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $576,553.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 124,527 shares in the company, valued at $8,685,758.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $136,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,224 shares of company stock valued at $7,519,018. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of ALK opened at $69.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.02 and a 200 day moving average of $59.85. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

