Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in The Clorox by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,868,000 after acquiring an additional 18,380 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,089,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,008,000 after buying an additional 40,921 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,027,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,500,000 after buying an additional 93,314 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 969,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,679,000 after buying an additional 70,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox stock opened at $176.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $175.55 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.94.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

