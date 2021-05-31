Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

QUAL stock opened at $128.92 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.25.

