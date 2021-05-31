Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for PayPoint (LON:PAY)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PayPoint (LON:PAY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on PayPoint from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of LON PAY opened at GBX 591 ($7.72) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00. PayPoint has a fifty-two week low of GBX 483 ($6.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 788.96 ($10.31). The firm has a market capitalization of £405.76 million and a PE ratio of 9.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,766.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 898.37.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.64%.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

