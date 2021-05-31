Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for (AG.L) (LON:AG)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of (AG.L) (LON:AG) in a research report released on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 625 ($8.17) price objective on the stock.

AG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.73) price objective on shares of (AG.L) in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of (AG.L) in a research report on Friday.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for (AG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (AG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.