Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Li Auto’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Li Auto will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Li Auto.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Li Auto by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Li Auto stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.30. The company had a trading volume of 17,303,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,010,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -145.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average of $27.05. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $47.70.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Li Auto (LI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.